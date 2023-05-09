Disasters displace more than 9,000 in Rwanda

KIGAL-Weather related disasters that hit Rwanda earlier this week have displaced more than 9,000 people in different provinces of the country, an official has said.

“About 5,598 families were displaced and are hosted at different sites. The government has distributed aid to many of those displaced, including feeding and other basic necessities,” Marie Solange Kayisire, the Minister in charge of Emergency Management told a news conference Saturday in Kigali, the capital city of Rwanda.

The minister said plans to resettle those affected as well as an assessment to determine the particular support each family needs are ongoing. “Those who were living in rented accommodation will be supported to rent in, while those whose own houses were destroyed will also be supported to get decent housing,” she said.

At least 131 people were killed and 94 others injured when flooding and landslides triggered by heavy rains hit Western.