Dr Fowzia granted US visa to meet Aafia in prison

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday was ap­prised that US visa has been issued to Dr Aafia Sid­diqui’s sister Dr Fowzia Siddiqui to meet her in US prison. A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Sar­dar Aijaz Ishaque Khan conducted hearing of the con­stitutional petition of Dr Fowzia Siddiqui who moved the court through his lawyer Imran Shafiq Advocate.

During the hearing, Additional Attorney General (AAG) Munawwar Iqbal Duggal informed the bench that US visa has been issued to Dr Fowzia and she accompanied by the US counsel Clive Stafford Smith will meet Aafia Siddiqui in US jail during May 29 to 31. Noted Human Rights Attorney and lawyer in Dr Aafia Siddiqui case Clive Stafford Smith also ap­peared before the IHC bench and submitted before it the ways and means about how the government of Pakistan could ensure her early repatriation.

Smith presented a detailed account of the physical and mental torture meted out to Dr Aafia Siddiqui. He said that he had represented many prisoners of the Guantanamo Bay prison but none of them had braved more cruelty than Dr Aafia Siddiqui. He said unfortunately the record of the physical and mental torture meted out to Dr Aafia Siddiqui was not pre­sented before the American court that had heard the case of Aafia. He said had this record presented be­fore jury no court could have jailed Dr Aafia. He also presented a confidential note to the court, in which he mentioned in detail what steps the government of Pakistan could take to secure an early repatriation of Dr Aafia Siddiqui. He said that all these efforts would need a continuous backing of the government.

Imran Shafique Advocate representing the pe­titioner regretted that two decades have already passed to Dr Aafia detention but no sincere legal ef­fort so far has been taken for her repatriation from America. The court appreciated the efforts of Clive Stafford Smith and directed the officials of the min­istry of foreign affairs to take required steps in Aafia case. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs officials told the court that they have to take approvals at every level and it takes a considerable time. The court directed them that if they face undue hurdles they could file an application with court and it would try to resolve the issues as per the law and constitution. The coun­sel said that a separate doctor will be needed for psy­chological examination of Aafia Siddiqui. The court ordered the foreign ministry to extend help in pro­viding services of a doctor for examination of Aafia.