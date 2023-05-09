DRAP fixes new prices for four cardiac stents

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) on Tuesday fixed new prices for four cardiac stents.

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Monday considered and approved a summary of the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination regarding the fixation of Maximum Retail Prices of four new cardiac stents recommended by the National Price Fixation Committee for Life Saving medical devices.

According to the notification issued by the DRAP, the price of US Promus PREMIER was fixed at Rs58,765. For DESyne X2 NECSS Novolimus Drug Eluting Stent System from the US, the price was fixed at Rs72,450.

The DRAP has fixed the price for Ultimaster Sirolimus Eluting Coronary Stent System from Japan at Rs65,507.

For Cre8 Amphilimus Eluting Coronary Stent, from Turkiye/Italy, the price was fixed at Rs53,130.