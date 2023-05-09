ECC approves supplementary grants for various ministries, divisions

ISLAMABAD-The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Monday approved supplementary grants for various ministries and divisions.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired the meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet. The ECC considered and approved a summary of the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination regarding fixation of maximum retail prices of four (04) new cardiac stents recommended by National Price Fixation Committee for Life Saving medical devices.

The ECC further approved two summaries of Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division). The ECC also considered and approved following technical supplementary grants: i. Rs. 13, 200, 000, 000 /- in favor of Pakistan Mortgage Refinance Company Limited (PMRCL) equivalent to $50 million to be obtained from the World Bank as 1st tranche of credit line of $85 million. ii. Rupee cover of Rs.7,840 million against an amount of US$ 33.1 million for World Bank funded Financial Inclusion and Infrastructure Project (FIIP). iii. Rs. 8.4 billion in favor of Ministry of Foreign Affairs to meet its shortfall in annual budget for the current financial year 2022-2023. iv. Rs. 5000 million in favor of Ministry of Housing and Works for the current financial year 2022-2023 for execution of development schemes of Ex-FATA.

The ECC noted the presentation given by the Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority (NAPHDA) on its mandate and performance since its formation and directed to review its model and submit a summary on its future needs. Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan, Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, MNA/Ex-PM, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr. Aisha Ghous Pasha, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, federal secretaries and other senior officers attended the meeting.