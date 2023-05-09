Tuesday, May 09, 2023
Ethiopian foreign minister to arrive in Islamabad today

OUR STAFF REPORT
May 09, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD-Ethiopian Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Misganu Arega, is leading an official delegation to Pakistan from today (May 9 to 11).

During the visit, the Ethiopian minister would open Embassy of Ethiopia in Islamabad and inaugurate direct flights between Karachi and Addis Ababa by Ethiopian Airlines. The Ethiopian MoS for Foreign Affairs and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar are scheduled to inaugurate the opening of the Embassy of Ethiopia in Islamabad, said a press release issued by the Foreign Office. The chief minister of Sindh and the Ethiopian minister of state for Foreign Affairs will inaugurate the direct flight operations by Ethiopian Airlines. The Ethiopian delegation comprises ministers of state for Science & Innovation, Trade & Regional Integration and members of the business community. “During the visit, the two sides will discuss a range of bilateral issues of mutual interest, with a focus on trade and cooperation in science and technology,” the press release added. The visit of the Ethiopian delegation is expected to provide fresh impetus to the friendly relations between Ethiopia and Pakistan.

OUR STAFF REPORT

