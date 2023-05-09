Tuesday, May 09, 2023
EVM not to be used in upcoming general elections: NA
Web Desk
9:45 AM | May 09, 2023
National

The National Assembly on Monday was apprised that Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) would not be used in the up-coming general elections in the light of newly-passed clause of the Election Act Section 103.

In a written reply to a question, the house was told that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has evaluated different EVM machines and was in the process of going into pilot testing soon.

To another question, it was told that as many as 397 persons were appointed in ECP during 2018-2021. Giving the breakup, it was informed that some 18 persons were recruited in 2018, 188 in 2019, 55 in 2020 and 136 in 2021.

