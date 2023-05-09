FBR takes step to circumvent misuse of carnet de-passage/temporary importation of vehicles by foreigners

ISLAMABAD-In order to circumvent the misuse of carnet de-passage/temporary importation of vehicles by foreigners/ex-patriate Pakistanis, the Federal Board of Revenue has issued SRO 533 (I)/2023 amending the temporary importation of vehicles’ rules covered under Chapter VI of the Customs Rules 2001.

Under the new rules, definition of the “tourist” has been updated and new provisions have been incorporated to strictly monitor the carnet related information through Pakistan Customs Computerized System and by keeping close liaison with Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). The passport of the tourist will be flagged with the carnet documents for proper reconciliation of vehicles imported under the carnet facility. As per SRO, tourist means a foreigner of any of the following categories who has no residence or occupation in Pakistan and whose stay in the country is not likely to exceed three months, namely:

(i) a person visiting Pakistan for recreation or sight-seeing or is in transit for a short duration; (ii) a person travelling for domestic or health reasons; (iii) a person on study or lecture tour or on pilgrimage; (iv) a person travelling in his individual or representative capacity to attend a meeting or function of any scientific, administrative, educational, social, cultural, sports or religious nature or for giving a performance; (v) a person travelling for business purposes; and (vi) a person arriving in the course of a sea cruise whose stay in Pakistan exceeds twenty-four hours.

According to the SRO, the number and other particulars of the passport of an importer and of the vehicle imported by him shall be recorded at the customs-station of entry using the Customs Computerized System and the officer in-charge thereof shall communicate them to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for the purpose enumerated in sub-rule (2) of rule 81. When a vehicle imported under this chapter is exported, the officer-in-charge of the customs-station of exit shall make a stamped endorsement on the passport of importer of that vehicle accordingly against the endorsement relating to its import and retention in Pakistan and shall record the export in the Customs Computerized System and communicate it to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).