Tuesday, May 09, 2023
Flour millers reach accord with govt, end strike in Karachi  

Agencies
May 09, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - Flour Mills Association and Sindh Food Department signed an agreement here on Monday, ending its strike in Karachi. Director of Food Department Imdad Ali and Flour Mills Association held long talks, after which Flour Mills Association Chairman Chaudhry Amir told the media that five lac sacks of wheat will be given from Karachi. He clarified that on May 12, a notification will be issued to lift the ban on bringing wheat to Karachi and from May 15, the ban on bringing wheat from Sindh and Punjab will be lifted. Director of the Department of Ford Imdad Ali said that our first target is the purchase of 1.4 million tonnes of wheat, which is why the ban was imposed. Flour Mills Association Sindh Chairman Chaudhry Aamir said that 500,000 sacks of wheat will be given and there will be no restriction on bringing wheat to Karachi, Sindh from Punjab so there will be no wheat crisis anymore.

