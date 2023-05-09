Gold price goes up

ISLAMABAD- The per tola price of 24-karat gold increased by Rs 1400 and was sold at Rs 226,900 on Monday against its sale at Rs 225,500 the previous day, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also increased by Rs 1200 to Rs 194,530 from Rs 193,330, whereas the price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold went up to Rs 178,319 from Rs 177,219.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs 30 to close at Rs 2900 and that of ten-gram silver also rose by Rs 25.72 to close at Rs 2486.28. The price of gold in the international market went up by $05 to close at $2022 against the sale of $2017, the Association reported.