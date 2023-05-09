Governor Punjab for promoting constructive journalism

BAHAWALPUR - Governor Punjab, Engr. Muham­mad Baligh-Ur-Rehman has stressed the need to promote constructive journalism to pro­mote positive values in society.

He was addressing the condo­lence reference held for the late veteran journalist and former head of Associated Press of Pak­istan Bahawalpur Station, Islam Zamir. The remembrance cer­emony was organised by Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) at Ghulam Muhammad Ghotvi Hall, Abbasia Campus on Monday.

Remembering the services of the veteran journalist, he said that society needed the positive role of journalism. Rehman re­jected the impression that pro­moting fake news and negative journalism was a success.

He remembered that Islam Za­mir played a positive and model role in the journalism field. “Islam Zamir never encouraged negative journalism,” Rehman said.

He said that Zamir was a man of positive values who always worked for the noble cause of constructive journalism. “Vet­eran Journalist, Islam Zamir al­ways filed authentic and verified news stories,” he added.

The governor Punjab said that Zamir was an eye witness to several important and his­torical events in Bahawalpur. He added that Zamir had also earned respect in the circles of civil and military bureaucracy. He remembered that he joined meetings of his late father with senior journalists, Islam Zamir and his brother Khalid Zamir.

He said that democracy was the best system which always encouraged everyone to get their due rights. He emphasized the need to promote positive values in society.

Addressing the event, Vice Chancellor, Islamia University Bahawalpur, Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mehbood said that he enjoyed good company and friendship with senior journalist, Islam Zamir. “Mr. Zamir was a loving person who always loved his friends and other people,” he said. Dr Athar said that Zamir told him about important events in Bahawalpur region. He also recalled that Mr. Zamir gifted him a pair of white peacocks which was rare species of birds.

Director, Public Relations Department, Government of Punjab, Nasir Hameed said that veteran journalist, Islam Zamir won the hearts of friends with his good attitude and behaviour.

Director of Radio Station, Sa­jjad said that he learned from senior journalist, Islam Zamir about important aspects of jour­nalism. He said that Zamir had rendered remarkable services for official media, APP as well as mainstream media. “Zamir had the status of a teacher in the field of journalism,” he said.

President, Bahawalpur Press Club, Muhammad Akmal Chohan said that the senior journalist, Islam Zamir played a very sig­nificant role in the welfare of the journalism community as presi­dent of Bahawalpur Press Club.

He said that it was an honour for the journalist community that IUB organised a condolence reference for the veteran jour­nalist. Chohan demanded of Governor Punjab and IUB VC to introduce a scholarship for me­dia studies in IUB in the senior journalist’s name.

Former president, Bahawal­pur Press Club, Shahid Akhtar Baloch said that Islam Zamir was the identity of journalism of Bahawalpur. “The services of veteran journalist, Islam Zamir will remain in our memories for a long time,” he said.

Senior journalist and Col­umnist, Inam Ul Haque Rashid said that the veteran journalist worked a lot for the welfare of journalists and the Bahawalpur Press Club.