Govt plan to cut power line losses by Rs100b hits the snags

ISLAMABAD - The government plan to curtail the power sector losses by Rs 100 billion hit the snags as the Power Division has failed to initiate the required mecha­nism and furnish the list of corrupt officers posted in DISCOs as directed by the Federal Cabinet more than six months ago.

On October 18, 2022, the Federal Cabinet had taken notice of the presentation by Power Divi­sion on power theft/line losses and proposed measures to curtail the same, and directed the Power Division to present a complete pic­ture of requirement of manpower, along with a transparent mechanism for recruitment in the next meeting.

It was also directed that the Power Division may prepare a list of corrupt officers posted in DISCOs. However, no action has been taken on the part of the Power Division on the directives of the Federal cabinet. Following a delay of over six months, finally the Cabinet division has issued an office memorandum. The office memorandum stated that the cabinet decision has not been im­plemented so far and asked the Power Division to furnish the latest progress on the decision.

It further said that the Cabinet also constituted a committee to examine measures to curtail theft and line losses by Rs100 billion per year, besides other stepwise power sector reforms, such as running DISCOs on PPP mode, and submit its rec­ommendations to the Cabinet within two weeks. Minister for Defence is the Convener of the com­mittee, while Minister for Power, Minister for Commerce, Minister for Poverty Alleviation & So­cial Safety, Minister for Housing & Works, Minis­ter for Science & Technology, Minister of State for Petroleum, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Po­litical & Public Affairs, and Secretary Power Divi­sion are its members.