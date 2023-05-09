Govt spokesperson rejects Elahi’s allegations

LAHORE - Re­jecting allegations against the Punjab Chief Minister and the caretaker provincial government by Ch Parvez Elahi, the Caretaker Punjab Minister for Information Aamir Mir has said that there is no truth in the continued and baseless allegations levelled by the PTI leader. In a statement, Aamir Mir said that people could not be misled by such baseless allegations. He made it clear that the caretaker government will not be blackmailed by any threat and pressure. He further stated that Parvez Elahi should write a letter to NAB to start an inquiry about bribe collection from the contractors. Aamir Mir said that the caretaker government will not remain silent against base­less allegations.