Govt taking steps to develop remote areas of Balochistan: Mitha Khan

QUETTA - Provincial Information Adviser Haji Mitha Khan Kakar on Monday said that Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) led government was taking solid measures to develop remote areas of the province which had been ignored in the development process for 3 decades. He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony held in hon­our of the Provincial Advisor to the people belonging to the Mardanzai tribe in Killa Saifullah Killi Jangir. On this occasion, the district president of the BAP party, Naw­abzada Turgal Jogzai, former district organizer, Jamal Kakar, Rahim Saba, Maulvi Akram, Abdul Rehman Mar­danzai, Maulvi Shams Mardanzai, Razak Mardanzai, Shah Baran Mandukhel, Fazal Amin Mandukhel, Khu­da-i-dad Khan, Kakar, District Zakat Chairman, Allama Qutbuddin Khosti and other speakers said that until 30 Jamiat Ulema Islam, Pashtunkhawa and Sheikh Jafar Khan played a game with the destiny of the people as a result of this process, they have divided themselves into factions and public had not given the vote to the same party in the general election of 2018. The speak­ers said that the public held them accountable for their reaction to the contradiction in their words and actions and they all faced shame in the local body elec­tions in Killa Saifullah and Zhob. They said that Mitha Khan Kakar implemented 17 billion rupees in collec­tive development projects in Zhob district for 4 years and people have realized the change. In Sherani and Killa Saifullah, the people want the leadership of Mitha Khan Kakar, they said. The speakers said that the Jami­at Ulema Islam Pashtun Khawa Milli Awami Party and the Sheikh kept the people in darkness for 30 years, but the people rejected these politicians, that’s why people who were joining to BAP party.

BALOCHISTAN CM TAKING EQUAL INTEREST IN CONSTITUENCIES OF MPAS : LANGU

On Monday, Provincial Home Minister Mir Ziaul­lah Langu said that Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo was continuing development projects in the province. He added that he is taking equal interest in the constituencies of Balochistan’s MPAs including his constituency and that the devel­opment of Balochistan will continue under his lead­ership. He expressed these views in his statement issued here, Mir Ziaullah further said that he was grateful to the chief minister that he paid attention to the problems of the people of Kalat and provided a solar system to them. Considering the sufferings of the elderly, children and women there, the chief minister gave solar systems for which tenders will be made as soon as possible, he said adding that where in remote areas where electricity was not available, these solar systems would be installed which would help to reduce problems of difficulties in the area.