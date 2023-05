LAHORE - Care­taker Punjab Health Minister Dr Javed Akram visited Lahore Gen­eral Hospital (LGH) on Monday and inquired about the health of one Fahad, who had received injuries in a jeep fall incident occurring at Neelum Valley. Ac­cording to official sources here, four days back Fahad was shifted to LGH for surgery as per the di­rections of the Punjab caretaker chief minister. Dr Javed Akram said that surgery on both arms of Fahad had been carried out.