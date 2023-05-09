Humanity, which is the quality of being kind, compassionate, and empathetic towards others, is what distinguishes humans from other species. However, in recent times, it seems that humanity is lost among humans. People have become more self-centered and indifferent towards the suffering of others. This loss of humanity can be observed in various aspects of human life, such as politics, society, and personal relationships.

In society, we see a similar loss of humanity. People have become more individualistic and less concerned about the welfare of others. The sense of community and belonging has diminished, replaced by a culture of competition and materialism. Social media has also played a significant role in this loss of humanity, where people are more concerned about presenting a perfect image of themselves rather than connecting with others on a deeper level.

Even personal relationships have not been immune to this loss of humanity. The rise of online dating and hookup culture has reduced human interaction to mere transactions. People are more concerned about fulfilling their own desires rather than building meaningful connections with others. The result is a society where people are more isolated and lonely than ever before.

The loss of humanity among humans is a complex issue that has no simple solution. However, it is clear that we need to take a step back and reevaluate our values as a society. We need to prioritize compassion, empathy, and kindness towards others. We need to create a culture where these values are not only encouraged but also rewarded. We need to build communities where people feel a sense of belonging and connection.

In conclusion, humanity is what makes us human. It is the quality that sets us apart from other species. Thus, we have lost this quality in recent times. We have become more self-centered and indifferent towards the suffering of others. We need to take a step back and reevaluate our values as a society if we are to reclaim our humanity.

NAJMA M.RAMZAN,

Turbat.