‘I don't need to lie,’ Imran Khan responds after ISPR rejects allegations

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Tuesday referred to the Pakistan Army and the country as his own stating he doesn’t "need to lie".

“This is my army and my Pakistan. I don’t need to lie,” the PTI chief said in a video statement shared on PTI's social media channels, before leaving for the federal capital to attend hearings of his bail applications for two cases against him at the Islamabad High Court.

Khan further said he doesn’t need to lie as the nation knows him for the last 50 years. Every citizen and institution should be respected, he added.

Khan comments came a day after the army rebuked him for hurling “irresponsible and baseless allegations” against a senior military officer, who is currently serving in the armed forces.

“[The] chairman PTI has levelled highly irresponsible and baseless allegations against a serving senior military officer without any evidence,” Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director-General Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said in a statement, as the politician continued his tirade against the establishment.

The military spokesperson said the politician should refrain from making baseless allegations and warned that if such a trend continues, the army had the right to take legal action.

Following an attempted assassination attack on him in November last year, the former prime minister — who was ousted from office through a no-confidence motion in April 2022 — claimed that a senior military officer, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah were behind the attack, all of whom rejected the allegations.

While commenting on the likelihood of going to jail, the PTI chief said: “If someone has a warrant, they should directly bring it to me. Bring the warrant, my lawyer will be there. I’m ready to go to the jail myself.”

The former premier, while demanding that he be approached through a warrant, urged against staging any drama.

“There is no case against me. I’m mentally prepared to be arrested. If I have to go to jail, I’m ready,” Khan said.

Imran Khan said he will prefer to ‘die’ rather than accept ‘slavery’. “Cannot spend my life under dacoits, goons and duffers.”

The cricketer-turned-politician said that the nation knows him for the last 50 years.

“I am currently the head of the country's largest party.”