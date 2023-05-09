ICT police issue 157 speed camera tickets to violators

ISLAMABAD-The squads of Islamabad capital police, checking speed limits through cameras, issued 157 fine tickets to road users over violations during the last one week, a police relations officer said on Monday.

Following the special directions of Inspector General of (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, he said that a special campaign is underway to check violations while various squads headed by Chief Traffic Officer Islamabad Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer are performing duties at main roads of the city and taking action against the violators of speed limits.

During the last one week, action was taken against traffic rules violators and 157 road users were fined over violation of speed limits on main roads including Srinagar Highway and Faisal Avenue.

The CTO Islamabad said that efforts are underway to ensure a disciplined traffic system in the city and he also appealed to the citizens to follow rules.

He said that Islamabad capital police personnel have been directed to ensure implementation on traffic rules and regulation irrespective of status and rank and demonstrate patience and politeness while issuing traffic violation tickets to the road users. The CTO Islamabad also appealed to the citizens to cooperate with Islamabad capital police in maintaining traffic discipline in the city.