IHC orders security arrangements for Imran's appearance in court today

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday directed the Islamabad District Administration and Inspector General of Police to ensure security arrangements for the appearance of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the court today (Tuesday).

A circular issued by the IHC Registrar's Office said the pre-arrest bail petitions of former prime minister Imran Khan in two cases would be heard at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday in Courtroom No 1 where the entry of journalists and lawyers would be permitted through special passes. However, the court staff would be exempted from the passes.

The circular said Imran Khan would be allowed to take 15 lawyers along with him in the courtroom while ten lawyers would be allowed from the offices of the Attorney General of Pakistan and Advocate General Islamabad, besides 30 members of the Islamabad High Court Journalists Association (IHCJA).

It may be mentioned that a two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb will take up the pre-arrest bail petitions of Imran Khan with regard to the cases of rioting and vandalizing the public property at the Judicial Complex Islamabad.