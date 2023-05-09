IHC reserves verdict on status of Imran Khan's arrest

The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday evening reserved verdict in a case whether PTI chairman Imran Khan’s arrest hours earlier in the Al-Qadir trust case was illegal or had legal backing.

IHC Chief Justice Amir Farooq sprang into action soon after a team of rangers took Imran Khan into custody on the premises of court where the PTI chief had come in two cases.

Earlier, A team of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), with the help of Rangers, on Tuesday took former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan into custody in the Al-Qadir Trust case, prompting the IHC to take note. The NAB adopted a view that Imran Khan did not respond to the notices sent to him and his arrest was 'completely in line with law and as per NAB ordinance'.

Imran’s arrest warrant was signed by NAB Chairman Lt-Gen Nazir Ahmed. It said the PTI chief was accused of corruption and corrupt practices under Section 9(a) of the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999.