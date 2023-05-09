Imran Khan Arrest: IHC summons DG, Prosecutor NAB

The Islamabad High Court has summoned the Director General and Prosecutor of the National Accountability Bureau after former prime minister Imran Khan’s arrest from the high court premises.

Chief Justice IHC Aamer Farooq summoned the DG NAB and the Prosecutor General within half hour. The chief justice put off hearing of the case after half hour.

Earlier, Justice Aamer Farooq took notice of Imran Khan’s arrest from premises of the high court and summoned IG Islamabad, the secretary interior and the additional attorney general.

Justice Farooq directed the govt to inform court immediately who was behind the arrest and in what case has Imran been arrested in.

Chief Justice after resumption of the hearing questioned the absence of the interior secretary.

Chief Justice remarked that the arrest has been made in an attack on the high court. “The institution branch of the high court vandalized,” he said.

Additional Attorney General said,” There would have more resistance if he was arrested outside”. He said the NAB is an impartial institution. “The NAB is impartial, the Rangers has been under the interior ministry,” chief justice said. “Federal government could not escape from its responsibilities,” the top judge said. “I will shut eyes and keep silent over the illegal act, the law has been clear over arrests.”

IGP Islamabad informed the court that the National Accountability Bureau has arrested Imran Khan. “I have arrest warrant in my possession” he said. “He has not been arrested by the NAB,” Justice Aamer Farooq said. “The NAB has got help of the security forces,” IGP said.

Salman Safdar Advocate told the court that Imran Khan was manhandled before arrest. Barrister Gohar Ali was also subjected to torture during the incident”.