Imran Khan, Elahi mull protest strategy

LAHORE - In the wake of persistent standoff between the gov­ernment and the judiciary over an election date, Paki­stan Tehreek-e-Insaf Presi­dent Ch Parvez Elahi had a meeting with the party Chairman Imran Khan at the latter’s Zaman Park res­idence here and discussed with him a strategy to bring the current political dispensation on its knees. The two leaders discussed in detail the planned public gatherings in different cit­ies to be addressed by Im­ran Khan and the protest rallies to be held in Islam­abad on May 14 to express solidarity with the judi­ciary. Issues relating to the party’s anticipated protest movement also came un­der discussion during the meeting. They expressed concern over continuation of the caretaker govern­ment in Punjab despite expiry of the mandated 90 days and decided to fight a legal battle to replace it with a neutral government. Parvez Elahi’s son Ch Ra­sikh Elahi also accompa­nied him. Ch Parvez Elahi reportedly briefed the PTI chief about the recent at­tack on his residence and harassment of his family members and close aides by the current regime. He also told Imran Khan that the houses of party work­ers were being raided in Gujrat and they were being kidnapped and tortured in private penitentiaries. Imran Khan strongly con­demned the raids and ar­rests of party workers in Gujrat and said that the party’s legal team was working on it. Both leaders pondered over ways and means of confronting the alleged political victimisa­tion unleashed on the PTI leaders and their families after the dissolution of two provincial assemblies. The PTI leaders agreed that there would be no com­promise on the supremacy of the Constitution and the independence of the judi­ciary. They also decided to stand with the judiciary and the Chief Justice of Pakistan in the wake of de­fiance shown by the pres­ent government against the Supreme Court decisions.