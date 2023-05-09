Imran Khan, Elahi mull protest strategy

LAHORE - In the wake of persistent standoff between the government and the judiciary over an election date, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf President Ch Parvez Elahi had a meeting with the party Chairman Imran Khan at the latter’s Zaman Park residence here and discussed with him a strategy to bring the current political dispensation on its knees. The two leaders discussed in detail the planned public gatherings in different cities to be addressed by Imran Khan and the protest rallies to be held in Islamabad on May 14 to express solidarity with the judiciary. Issues relating to the party’s anticipated protest movement also came under discussion during the meeting. They expressed concern over continuation of the caretaker government in Punjab despite expiry of the mandated 90 days and decided to fight a legal battle to replace it with a neutral government. Parvez Elahi’s son Ch Rasikh Elahi also accompanied him. Ch Parvez Elahi reportedly briefed the PTI chief about the recent attack on his residence and harassment of his family members and close aides by the current regime. He also told Imran Khan that the houses of party workers were being raided in Gujrat and they were being kidnapped and tortured in private penitentiaries. Imran Khan strongly condemned the raids and arrests of party workers in Gujrat and said that the party’s legal team was working on it. Both leaders pondered over ways and means of confronting the alleged political victimisation unleashed on the PTI leaders and their families after the dissolution of two provincial assemblies. The PTI leaders agreed that there would be no compromise on the supremacy of the Constitution and the independence of the judiciary. They also decided to stand with the judiciary and the Chief Justice of Pakistan in the wake of defiance shown by the present government against the Supreme Court decisions.