Imran Khan's arrest sparks nationwide protest

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers on Tuesday started countrywide protest against the arrest of party chief Imran Khan from the premises of Islamabad High Court.

Party Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry urged workers in a tweet to “come out of home” against the arrest of Imran Khan.

He likened the arrest of Imran Khan to “arresting the judiciary” and wrote that Islamabad High Court has been attacked.

Meanwhile, former minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, in her message, asked the party workers to reach Liberty Market in Lahore.

Police have closed The Mall and Canal Road to traffic leading to Zaman Park where PTI workers have set tyres and other material on fire.

Our Correspondent in Islamabad reported that PTI workers have gathered at Srinagar Highway and blocked the road. They raised slogans against the government and in favour of Imran Khan.

It is reported that police have around 20 PTI workers for protesting on Srinagar Highway in violation of Section 144.

The Kashmir Highway has also been blocked by the PTI workers. They also reportedly pelted stones at police.

Police have been put on high alert in Peshawar where an emergency meeting was held with SSP Operations in the chair.

PTI workers reached Hashtnagri Chowk in Peshawar and blocked the road. The workers also blocked the GT Road.