Imran Khan’s statements has no credence as he is suffering from ‘mental issues’: Kundi

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - Federal Minister of State for Poverty Allevia­tion and Social Safety Fais­al Karim Kundi on Mon­day said the statements of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan had no credence as he had been “suffering from mental is­sues after losing his back­ers”. Frustration in that re­gard was also evident from the statements of his party comrades, he said while talking to media persons and speaking at a ceremony of handing over a cheque of Rs 0.8 million grant to Pa­harpur Bar President Nazir Niazi at the Paharpur Bar Complex. Referring to the local level politics, Kundi said he felt no problem in having an alliance with other political figures to achieve the socio-economic development of the district which was situated at a key geo-strategic location of the country instead of engaging in political point-scoring. He said all the state institutions should work within their respec­tive constitutional domains as it would help ensure political stability and pro­mote democracy in the country. The judiciary’s job was to do speedy justice on merit, the Parliament’s was to legislate and that of the armed forces to de­fend the country, while the politicians worked to solve the people’s problems, he elaborated. Kundi said the visits of Chinese and Af­ghan foreign ministers to Pakistan at the invitation of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would have a positive impact as far as the region’s socio-econom­ic development was con­cerned.