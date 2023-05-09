Imran moves IHC against Islamabad police

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan and the Islamabad police embroiled in another legal battle on Tuesday as the ex-premier complained to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that the latter was not facilitating him in trying to join the ongoing investigations against him.

A petition filed through Imran’s lawyer Salman Safdar detailed that he had written to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, the advocate general and an additional attorney general to include him in the investigations but did not receive any responses.

According to Imran, more than a hundred cases have been launched against him for political revenge. He highlighted Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah’s comment on “political revenge” as evidence.

The petition continued that he wanted to be included in the investigation, but “security agencies had become tools of the government”. It added that despite repeated letters, the PTI chief was not provided with the requisite facilities to be a part of the investigation.

The plea contended that the high court issue “appropriate orders” regarding Imran’s involvement in the probes.

Interim bail

In a separate case, pertaining to violating Section 144 by holding a rally in Islamabad without permission, the ousted prime minister requested the IHC to grant him interim bail.

Imran moved the court against the application registered in the Margalla police station and requested the court to grant him interim bail.

His petition also implored the court to prevent the police from arresting him.

The PTI held a rally in Islamabad last Saturday for which the police registered a case against the party chief and other leaders for holding the gathering without permission.