Italy seeks Pak support to host 2030 World Expo

ISLAMABAD - Italy expects Pakistan to support Rome’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo, Romeo Orlandi, Special Ambassador, Bid Committee EXPO-2030 Italy, said on Monday.

On 29 October 2021 Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) confirmed five bids for the Expo 2030 including Italy (Rome), South Korea (Busan), Ukraine (Odesa) and Saudi Arabia (Riyadh).

Russia had proposed a bid for Moscow, but withdrew in May 2022 following its military invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking at an event regarding the 2030 World Expo here at the residence of Italy’s Ambassador to Pakistan Andreas Ferrarese, Romeo Orlandi said Pakistan was a good friend of Italy and his country expected support from Islamabad. He said Italy also wanted to see a Pakistan Pavilion when Rome hosts the expo.

The envoy said Italy was a great candidate while Rome respected the other candidates. He said with all the background and status, “we will still not say we are the best.” He added that the other candidates were also good and respectful.

Recently, Rome put forward its candidacy to host the Expo 2030 world fair with an impressive drone show titled “Humanlands” over the Colosseum.

The show was a multimedia spectacle, featuring 500 drones, which showcased examples of Italy’s cultural heritage like Leonardo Da Vinci’s “Vitruvian Man”, geometries, abstractions, and light games.

The aim was to narrate the city’s eternal evolution and to emphasise the importance of prioritising humanity in conversations. The expo is a global event that attracts millions of visitors to the host cities, and the host country for the 2030 edition is set to be elected in November 2023.

Rome’s bid to host the Expo 2030 world fair is seen as a significant opportunity to showcase Italy’s rich cultural heritage and the country’s economic potential.

Winning the bid would bring significant economic benefits and a chance to increase the visibility of Italian businesses on a global scale.

The bid also represents an opportunity for Italy to invest in infrastructure projects that would benefit the country in the long run.

Italy’s Ambassador to Pakistan Andreas Ferrarese said Italy was optimistic about the outcome of the 2030 World Expo.

He said Italy was ready to hoist the event if elected for the job. He expressed optimism that Pakistan will support Italy as a friend.

He said Pakistan Pavilion in Dubai recently was great and “we would like to see the same Pakistan Pavilion in Rome.