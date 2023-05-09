Land mafia threatens overseas Pakistani family 

ISLAMABAD-Land grabbers have turned dream of a Pakistani family from Kuwait into nightmare by illegally occupying their land, meant for a charitable purpose. One year has passed but justice has not been done. Tanveer Ahmed and his wife Nosheen Zahra came to Pakistan one year ago with the passion for charitable work and planned to build a handicraft school. They bought a piece of land and paid the price for it to the landlord, but despite the passage of several days, the possession of the land and the land registration documents were not handed over to them. Tanveer Ahmed and his wife Nosheen Zahra made repeated contacts with the land sellers on which the land sellers, with the help of goons started to threaten the couple and resorted to indiscriminate firing on them. The couple luckily escaped unhurt in firing incident. The land mafia also made attempts to kidnap their children. Tanveer Ahmed, as a last hope, contacted the police and hired a lawyer to seek judicial help into the matter, but in vain. Ultimately, the couple was forced to leave the country in a state of insecurity and fear. Tanveer Ahmed, his wife Nosheen Zahra and children are now living in a foreign country for safety of their lives. It has been learned from sources that the family has moved to Europe as they were under constant life thread from goons, and police failed to provide them any protection against the criminals. They have not been able to get back the money they had paid for piece of land for establishing a handicrafts school. They have appealed to the Pakistani authorities to take action against the land mafia responsible for their ordeal in Pakistan and help them get back their money from land mafia. They also demanded an exemplary punishment to these criminals.