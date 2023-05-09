Landi Kotal-Torkham highway blocked to protest labour leaders’ arrest

Khyber - The Landi Kotal-Torkham highway witnessed a suspension of all traffic as a result of the recent arrest of former labour leaders under the 3 Maintenance Public Order (MPO) on Monday. A significant number of individuals gathered at the Landi Kotal-Torkham road, carrying black flags and rallying under the banner of Nujawanan- e-Qabail. They resorted to stone-throwing and organized a sit-in on the road.

During the protest, prominent figures such as Saeed Shainwari, Islam Shinwari, and others addressed the crowd. They strongly condemned the detention of Farman Shinwari and Akhtar Muhammad under the 3 MPO by the administration. The protest leaders stated that the labour elites had been unjustly targeted, suppressing their voices and advocating for the rights of manual workers in Torkham. They further alleged that discriminatory policies at the Torkham border were designed to deprive impoverished individuals of earning enough to sustain themselves.

The protestors issued a stern warning, vowing to continue their agitation until the detainees were released and labourer movement at the border was relaxed.

It is important to note that the previous night, labourers had staged a protest at the Michni check post, expressing their dissatisfaction with the administration’s extensive efforts to combat sugar smuggling at the checkpoint.