Tuesday, May 09, 2023
LHC rejects petition seeking restoration of Punjab Assembly

Agencies
May 09, 2023
LAHORE     -    The La­hore High Court (LHC) on Mon­day dismissed a petition filed for restoration of the Punjab As­sembly, and imposed Rs 100,000 fine on the petitioner. Justice Sha­hid Karim dismissed the petition filed by a citizen, Sharafat Ali, af­ter declaring it not maintain­able. During the proceedings, the court addressed the petitioner’s counsel and questioned who the petitioner was. The counsel sub­mitted that the petition had been filed by a citizen from Faisala­bad and he was a political work­er. However, the court expressed annoyance and questioned what kind of petition that was. The court further questioned what was the link of the citizen with restoration of the Punjab As­sembly, while observing that such kinds of petitions wasted the court time. Subsequently, the court dismissed the petition and imposed a fine of Rs 100,000 on the petitioner. The court also re­jected a plea for not imposing the fine by the petitioner’s coun­sel. The petitioner had submitted that former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi dissolved the assembly without giving any reason in the advice, forward­ed to the governor. He submit­ted that the advice was not only against constitutional require­ments but also the court verdicts. The petitioner had pleaded with the court to set aside the advice after holding it unconstitution­al and issue directions for resto­ration of the assembly.

Agencies

