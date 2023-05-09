Madiha Imam denies rumours about husband's nationality and profession

Pakistani actress Madiha Imam has denied rumors circulating on social media about her husband Moji Basar's nationality and profession. Imam announced her marriage in the first week of May, sharing photos of her wedding on social media.

Following the announcement, rumors circulated about the religion and nationality of her husband. Some reports claimed that Moji Basar has been a talented Bollywood producer and filmmaker who had also worked as a writer and production manager.

However, Madiha denied these rumors. She stated that her husband is neither Nepalese nor Indian and that she had only known him as a professional acquaintance before they became friends and eventually got married.

Ms Imam also expressed her surprise at the rumors and stated that she did not know how they had spread. She also clarified that her husband is not involved in the Indian film industry in any capacity.

This statement from Madiha Imam puts an end to the speculation surrounding her husband's nationality and profession and highlights the need to avoid spreading unverified information on social media.