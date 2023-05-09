Tuesday, May 09, 2023
Mainly dry weather expected in most parts of country

9:50 AM | May 09, 2023
Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while hot in plain areas during the next twelve hours.

However, rain-wind and thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:  

Islamabad fourteen degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-two, Karachi twenty-seven, Peshawar seventeen, Quetta nine, Gilgit eleven, Murree seven and Muzafarabad thirteen degree centigrade. 

According to Met Office weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather and chances of rain with thunderstorm is expected in Srinagar, Pulwama and Baramula while partly cloudy in Jammu, Leh, Anantnag and Shopian.  

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama and Anantnag nine degree centigrade, Jammu nineteen, Leh minus-one, Shopian seven and Baramula eight degree centigrade. 

