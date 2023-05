KHANDHKOT- A man killed his daughter-in-law and her alleged paramour who was a prayer leader in a local mosque for honour in village Ghaus Pur in Kandhkot, police said on Monday. Reportedly, a man got suspicious that his daughter-in-law had established illicit relations with Pesh Imam of a local mosque. He took out his pistol and shot them dead. He locked their dead bodies in a room and fled. After registering a case, police are conducting raids for the arrest of the accused.