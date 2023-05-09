Tuesday, May 09, 2023
Medical screening for Lahore police officials

Medical camps have been established in six divisions of Lahore

Our Staff Reporter
May 09, 2023
LAHORE    -    The Lahore police have taken a com­mendable step to prioritize the health and well-being of their officers and jawans by launching a medical screen­ing programme. The programme aims to detect and treat any health issues faced by police officials and provide them with necessary medical assistance. In a statement issued here , a spokesman for Lahore police said that medical camps have been established in six divisions of Lahore to cater to their health needs. These camps are equipped with neces­sary medical facilities and staffed by ex­perienced medical professionals who are conducting health check-ups of police officials, the spokesman noted. The medical staff is screening the of­ficers and officials for any ailments or underlying health issues, such as high blood pressure, diabetes, and other chronic illnesses. The screening is followed by providing free medica­tion and medical advice to the police officials, the spokesman added. The purpose of the medical screening was to keep the officers and officials of Lahore police healthy and energetic so that they can perform their services in the best way to serve the public and protect their lives and property, the spokesman concluded.

1st DIG Police Abdul Aleem Billoo Shaheed Basketball from today

