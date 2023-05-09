Met Office forecasts heatwave conditions in Pakistan’s South

Met Office has predicted that the daytime temperatures likely to rise gradually in the country during the week may develop heatwave like conditions in southern half of the country.

Due to presence of high pressure in the upper atmosphere the day temperatures are likely to increase gradually particularly in southern half of the country from 10th to 13th May, according to the weather department.

Daytime temperatures are likely to remain 03-05°Celsius above normal in Sindh, South Punjab and parts of Balochistan, while 02-03°C above normal in upper and central Punjab, Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, Met Office said.

Mainly hot and dry weather likely to prevail over most parts of Sindh. Daytime maximum temperatures are likely to increase to 44-degree Celsius and above in districts of central and upper Sindh from today onwards.

The farmers have been advised to manage the watering of crops accordingly.

General public has been cautioned to avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight and judicious use of water.