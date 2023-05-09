Tuesday, May 09, 2023
Ministers visit Quaid-i-Azam Business Park

SM Tanveer expressed his determination to complete development works

Our Staff Reporter
LAHORE    -    Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce SM Tan­veer and Caretaker Minister for Communications and Works Bilal Afzal on Monday visited Quaid-i-Azam Business Park (QABP) on M-2 to ob­serve the progress of ongoing development works. During their vis­it, the Industries minis­ter issued directives to the Punjab Industrial Estates Development & Management Company (PIEDMC) to reclaim land from Labour Department and utilize it for construction of a la­bour colony. The CEO of PIEDMC Ali Moazzam Syed briefed the ministers about the progress on development works, as well as the purchase and sale of plots at the QABP. Industrialists and office bearers of Sheikhupura Chamber of Commerce and Industry also attended the meeting. SM Tanveer instructed the C&W Department to allocate funds for construction of link roads and to write a let­ter to RPO Sheikhupura request­ing the establishment of a police post in the industrial zone. He also asked the CEO of PIEDMC and for­mer president of the chamber Manzoor Malik to keep liaison with National High­ways Authority (NHA) and Frontier Works Organization (FWO) to resolve the issue of construction of an in­terchange on the M-2 Motorway. SM Tanveer expressed his deter­mination to complete the de­velopment works of industrial zones within the given timeline and assured the business com­munity of resolving any related issues. The provincial ministers later visited different parts of the Quaid-e-Azam Business Park and expressed their satisfaction over the quality of development works.

