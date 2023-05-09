Muqam discusses flour crisis in KP with PM

PESHAWAR - Advisor to Prime Minister for Political, Public Affairs, National Heritage and Culture Engr Amir Muqam, in a telephonic contact with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who is in London, discussed the flour crisis in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A statement issued on Monday said that Muqam informed the PM about the concerns of the people of KP regarding the flour crisis, adding that the Prime Minister ordered an immediate probe into the issue. The Prime Minister said that all the provinces including KP were of as much importance for him as the Punjab, adding that pragmatic steps would be taken to address the difficulties of the masses.