Nadal missing Roland Garros would be ‘brutal’ for tennis, says Federer

PARIS- The 20-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer hopes that Rafael Nadal will recover in time for the French Open and that it would be “brutal” for Tennis should the Spaniard miss the tournament. While talking to Sky Sports on Sunday, May 7 at Formula One’s Miami Grand Prix, the Swedish Tennis star addressed the injury issues of his old rival. “It would be brutal, it would be tough for tennis if Rafa isn’t going to be there,” he said. “I still hope so, I saw he pulled out of Rome. So, I wish him the best. Federer also mentioned the 22-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic, who along with Nadal, missed the Madrid Open due to a fear of injury. “Obviously Novak (Djokovic) hasn’t been playing that much so I hope he’s going to be strong as well and then all the young guys coming through as well,” added Federer, who retired from tennis last year. Nadal has competed at the French Open every year since winning the first of his men’s record 22 major titles in Paris in 2005. The clay court major begins on May 28.’ Recently, Spanish young-sensation Carlos Alcaraz also wished his fellow countrymen Nadal all the best. “Hopefully he will be in Rome and then at Roland Garros, where he will be a rival to beat,” said the number two Tennis ranked player. “Although he hasn’t played since Australia, a man who has won a tournament 14 times will always be difficult to beat in that tournament, even if he comes without match rhythm. It’ll also be difficult for him, tennis requires that competitive rhythm, but Rafa is Rafa, even if he arrives without many matches, he’ll surely show a spectacular level,” he added.