Tuesday, May 09, 2023
Negotiations continue with PTI: Interior Minister

Web Desk
11:51 AM | May 09, 2023
National

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah says negotiations continue with PTI, and there are individuals in PTI’s camp who are striving to steer things in a positive direction.

Talking to a private news channel, the Interior Minister however said if the PTI Cheif Imran Khan intends to force and intimidate Parliament to hold elections earlier, he will not succeed in it.

Rana Sanaullah reiterated that the government would not engage in any dealings tainted by Imran Khan's dishonesty and obstinacy.

He said Imran Khan has already employed various tactics, but they have proven futile.

