Network supplying arms to Katcha area dacoits busted

LAHORE - The Punjab Counter-Terror­ism Department (CTD) has ar­rested a main member of the network supplying arms to the hardened criminals dur­ing the ongoing operation in Katcha area. The CTD teams, in an action late Sunday, also recovered heavy amount of the arms and ammunition. The network was involved in supply of weapons to the major notorious kacha dacoit gangs, Lund and Dulani. The CTD spokesman said that the arrested accused identified as Abdul Khaliq. He worked as the secondary carrier of the prohibited sophisticated arms from Balochistan. In the intelligence-based op­eration, two rocket launchers were also recovered. During the initial investigation, con­crete evidences for the sup­ply of arms and ammunition to kacha have been collected. Sharing about the ‘modus operandi’ of the dacoit gangs, the spokesman further said that Lund and Dulani gangs recruited criminals. Ramzan Bugti and Sattar Patafi to get arms and ammunition. The accused Sattar Patafi and his brother Javed Patafi, are the big smugglers of Balochistan along with Khan Musuri Bug­ti. A deal was made for pur­chase of rocket launchers and propellers from Khan Masuri Bugti. These were brought from from Rukni to Hajipur and Rajanpur. These further were transported through bike with the help of two lo­cal accused persons. The spokesman further said that the amount was transferred using easy paisa accounts. He said that further investigation is going on with the arrested accused person Abdul Khaliq. The CTD has vowed to arrest the other actors of the supply chain very soon.

CPO HANDS OVER NEW VEHICLES, MOTORCYCLES’ KEYS TO TRAFFIC OFFICIALS

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mahmood Hamdani has given the keys of new ve­hicles and motorcycles to the police officials of Rawalpindi Police. The keys of vehicles and motorcycles were handed over in a ceremony held at Rawalpindi Police Lines Head­quarters where Chief Traffic Officer Taimoor Khan and oth­er officers were also present, a Rawalpindi Police spokes­person said on Monday.