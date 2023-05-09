NHMP starts implementation on Automatic Transport System on Sukkur-Multan Motorway

RAHIM YARK KHAN - The National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) has begun implementing the Automatic Transport System (ATS) on the Sukkur-Multan Motorway (M-5) in an effort to enhance monitoring of the vehicles on the motorway.
With the use of 269 cameras, all vehicles using the M-5 will be monitored through AI technology. Deputy Inspector General and Zonal Commander M-5 Central II zone, Muhammad Saleem, visited the Traffic Operation Center at Taranda Muhammad Pannah, Rahim Yar Khan, and was briefed on the latest automatic system.
He revealed that the basic specifications of this system include 77 speed checking cameras installed every five kilometers and 269 high-resolution surveillance cameras for continuous monitoring. Additionally, 27 digital message screens were displayed for proper awareness of traffic rules.
This system will also check the weight of overloaded moving heavy vehicles on the motorway. The M-5 traffic is being monitored through 32 big screens displayed at the traffic operation center and 12 different traffic control centers that are connected through the latest satellite system, reducing traffic accidents on the M-5.