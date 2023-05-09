Tuesday, May 09, 2023
NHMP starts implementation on Automatic Transport System on Sukkur-Multan Motorway

IHSAN UL HAQ
May 09, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

RAHIM YARK KHAN    -   The National Highway and Mo­torway Police (NHMP) has be­gun implementing the Automatic Transport System (ATS) on the Sukkur-Multan Motorway (M-5) in an effort to enhance monitor­ing of the vehicles on the motor­way. 

With the use of 269 cameras, all vehicles using the M-5 will be monitored through AI technology. Deputy Inspector General and Zonal Commander M-5 Central II zone, Muhammad Saleem, visited the Traffic Operation Center at Taranda Muhammad Pannah, Ra­him Yar Khan, and was briefed on the latest automatic system. 

He revealed that the basic spec­ifications of this system include 77 speed checking cameras in­stalled every five kilometers and 269 high-resolution surveillance cameras for continuous monitor­ing. Additionally, 27 digital mes­sage screens were displayed for proper awareness of traffic rules. 

This system will also check the weight of overloaded moving heavy vehicles on the motorway. The M-5 traffic is being monitored through 32 big screens displayed at the traffic operation center and 12 different traffic control cen­ters that are connected through the latest satellite system, reduc­ing traffic accidents on the M-5.

