Tuesday, May 09, 2023
Okara: Two dacoits killed in alleged police encounter

Two dacoits killed in alleged police encounter
Web Desk
11:41 AM | May 09, 2023
Two dacoits were killed in an alleged police encounter in Okara.

Police said the ‘encounter’ took place in Renala Khurd police station limits in Okara. In the exchange of fire two ‘dacoits’ were shot dead, while two others fled the scene.

Police have recovered weapons and snatched a motorcycle from the possession of the dead dacoits. The identification of the dacoits is due to be completed.

Earlier on December 6, two alleged bandits had been killed in a police encounter in the New Karachi area. The encounter with five robbers riding on motorbikes had taken place near Mangal Bazar in the area.

The criminals were looting the valuables in the area when the patrolling police party arrived at the scene. Seeing the police, the bandits opened fire and in a retaliatory fire two of them were shot dead on the spot, while one of them was arrested in injured condition.

Their two accomplices had managed to flee the scene.

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1683612185.jpg

