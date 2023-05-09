PAC seeks Justice Mazahir Naqvi's assets details

ISLAMABAD - Public Accounts Com­mittee (PAC) has sought assets details of Su­preme Court (SC) judge Justice Mazahir Ali Naqvi within 15 days.

It comes as the Na­tional Assembly had instructed PAC Chair­man Noor Alam Khan to launch an investiga­tion into Justice Naqvi’s assets. The justice has also been facing multi­ple references from dif­ferent forums.

Thirteen out of 14 members of the PAC gave a go-ahead for the investigation with PTI Mohsin Aziz stay­ing away at a meeting chaired by Noor Alam Khan. The PAC chairman said it was not a matter concerning Jus­tice Naqvi only but corruption, adding that if members of his family had committed corrup­tion, he would have chased them.

The committee sought record of tax returns, wealth statement, plots allotted by Ministry of Hous­ing, lands bought or sold, and for­eign tours of Justice Naqvi.

Noor Alam Khan instructed Auditor General Mansoor Awan to present a report on investiga­tion of categorisation of plots al­lotted and Nadra to provide de­tails of Justice Naqvi’s family.

The PAC chairman warned of is­suing warrants for chief secretar­ies over their absence from the committee’s next meeting as Sec­retary Finance, Secretary Interi­or, provincial chief secretaries, NAB chairman and Nadra chair­man had failed to make them­selves available for the meeting.

Justice Naqvi had come to the spotlight after Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah released an au­dio of an alleged conversation between the top court’s judge and former Punjab chief minis­ter Parvez Elahi. Following the audio leaks, the Pakistan Bar Council had announced to file a reference against Justice Naqvi. Later, the Sindh Bar Council and Balochistan Bar Council also filed references against him.

A reference was also filed in the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against the judge followed by two top court judges, Justice Qazi Faez Isa, and Justice Sardar Tariq Masood writing to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Ban­dial to convene a meeting of the council to probe into the allega­tions made against SC judge Jus­tice Mazahir Ali Naqvi.