Tuesday, May 09, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Pak-China-Afghan talks set the stage for enhanced partnership

Pak-China-Afghan talks set the stage for enhanced partnership

Urgent humanitarian support to Afghanistan urged

SHAFQAT ALI
May 09, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

Joint statement calls for refraining from interfering in Afghan internal affairs.

ISLAMABAD    -   The Pakistan-China-Afghanistan tri­lateral talks held this week have set the stage for enhanced partnership and regional connectivity.

The trilateral dialogue of the for­eign ministers of Afghanistan, China and Pakistan held in Islamabad on May 6 called upon the international community for sustained and urgent humanitarian assistance to Afghani­stan, reiterating resolve to fully har­ness country’s potential for regional connectivity.The 5th China Afghan­istan-Pakistan Foreign Ministers’ Dialogue was attended by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, State Councillor and Foreign Minis­ter Qin Gang of China and the Act­ing Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi of Afghanistan, ac­cording to the joint statement issued here by the Foreign Office after con­sultation of the three sides.

1st DIG Police Abdul Aleem Billoo Shaheed Basketball from today

The three Foreign Ministers stressed the importance of sus­tained and urgent humanitarian support to the people of Afghanistan including the imperative to bridge funding gaps for humanitarian oper­ations.Emphasising for exploring re­alistic pathways towards the reviv­al of the Afghan economy, the three sides reaffirmed their resolve to ful­ly harness Afghanistan’s potential as a hub for regional connectivity.

They underscored the need to re­frain from intervening into internal affairs of Afghanistan, and to promote Afghan peace, stability and recon­struction.The three sides urged the relevant countries lift their unilateral sanctions against Afghanistan and re­turn the assets overseas for the ben­efit of the Afghan people, and create opportunities for economic develop­ment and prosperity in Afghanistan. Stressing that a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan served the common interest of the region, the foreign ministers underscored the critical importance of trilateral coop­eration in promoting this objective.

Nadal missing Roland Garros would be ‘brutal’ for tennis, says Federer

They underscored the need to tackle security challenges posing a serious threat to regional and global security, and directly impacting the stability and economic prosperity of the entire region. Underscoring the imperative to generate economic ac­tivity within Afghanistan, the minis­ters stressed the importance of ex­ploring realistic pathways towards the revival of the Afghan economy.

Expressing solidarity with the peo­ple of Afghanistan, the foreign min­isters underlined that humanitarian support to the people of Afghanistan must remain delinked from any po­litical considerations.

They reaffirmed their resolve to fully harness Afghanistan’s potential as a hub for regional connectivity.

They also reaffirmed their com­mitment to further the trilateral co­operation under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), and to jointly extend the China-Pakistan Economic Corri­dor (CPEC) to Afghanistan.

Royal row erupts over Sydney Opera House coronation snub

The three foreign ministers stressed that the importance of ex­isting projects including CASA-1000, TAPI, Trans-Afghan Railways etc. would enhance regional connectiv­ity as well as ensure economic up­lift and prosperity for the peoples of this region. The Foreign Ministers reaffirmed to continue cooperation in areas of mutual interest like eco­nomic development, capacity build­ing, and improving livelihoods. They agreed to strengthen cooperation in the fields such as agriculture, trade, energy, capacity building, border management etc.

Taking note of the Afghan Interim Government’s repeated assuranc­es to respect and protect women’s rights and interests, the foreign ministers called on the internation­al community to support the recon­struction and development of Af­ghanistan, and help Afghanistan to improve governance and strength­en the capacity building, so as to effectively protect the basic rights and interests of all segments of the Afghan society, including women and children.

Shakira disses Gerard Pique after bagging Billboard’s Woman Of The Year award

Tags:

SHAFQAT ALI

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1683521356.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023