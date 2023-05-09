Pak-China-Afghan talks set the stage for enhanced partnership

Joint statement calls for refraining from interfering in Afghan internal affairs.

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan-China-Afghanistan tri­lateral talks held this week have set the stage for enhanced partnership and regional connectivity.

The trilateral dialogue of the for­eign ministers of Afghanistan, China and Pakistan held in Islamabad on May 6 called upon the international community for sustained and urgent humanitarian assistance to Afghani­stan, reiterating resolve to fully har­ness country’s potential for regional connectivity.The 5th China Afghan­istan-Pakistan Foreign Ministers’ Dialogue was attended by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, State Councillor and Foreign Minis­ter Qin Gang of China and the Act­ing Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi of Afghanistan, ac­cording to the joint statement issued here by the Foreign Office after con­sultation of the three sides.

The three Foreign Ministers stressed the importance of sus­tained and urgent humanitarian support to the people of Afghanistan including the imperative to bridge funding gaps for humanitarian oper­ations.Emphasising for exploring re­alistic pathways towards the reviv­al of the Afghan economy, the three sides reaffirmed their resolve to ful­ly harness Afghanistan’s potential as a hub for regional connectivity.

They underscored the need to re­frain from intervening into internal affairs of Afghanistan, and to promote Afghan peace, stability and recon­struction.The three sides urged the relevant countries lift their unilateral sanctions against Afghanistan and re­turn the assets overseas for the ben­efit of the Afghan people, and create opportunities for economic develop­ment and prosperity in Afghanistan. Stressing that a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan served the common interest of the region, the foreign ministers underscored the critical importance of trilateral coop­eration in promoting this objective.

They underscored the need to tackle security challenges posing a serious threat to regional and global security, and directly impacting the stability and economic prosperity of the entire region. Underscoring the imperative to generate economic ac­tivity within Afghanistan, the minis­ters stressed the importance of ex­ploring realistic pathways towards the revival of the Afghan economy.

Expressing solidarity with the peo­ple of Afghanistan, the foreign min­isters underlined that humanitarian support to the people of Afghanistan must remain delinked from any po­litical considerations.

They also reaffirmed their com­mitment to further the trilateral co­operation under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), and to jointly extend the China-Pakistan Economic Corri­dor (CPEC) to Afghanistan.

The three foreign ministers stressed that the importance of ex­isting projects including CASA-1000, TAPI, Trans-Afghan Railways etc. would enhance regional connectiv­ity as well as ensure economic up­lift and prosperity for the peoples of this region. The Foreign Ministers reaffirmed to continue cooperation in areas of mutual interest like eco­nomic development, capacity build­ing, and improving livelihoods. They agreed to strengthen cooperation in the fields such as agriculture, trade, energy, capacity building, border management etc.

Taking note of the Afghan Interim Government’s repeated assuranc­es to respect and protect women’s rights and interests, the foreign ministers called on the internation­al community to support the recon­struction and development of Af­ghanistan, and help Afghanistan to improve governance and strength­en the capacity building, so as to effectively protect the basic rights and interests of all segments of the Afghan society, including women and children.