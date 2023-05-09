Pak-China-Afghan talks set the stage for enhanced partnership

Joint statement calls for refraining from interfering in Afghan internal affairs.
ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan-China-Afghanistan trilateral talks held this week have set the stage for enhanced partnership and regional connectivity.
The trilateral dialogue of the foreign ministers of Afghanistan, China and Pakistan held in Islamabad on May 6 called upon the international community for sustained and urgent humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, reiterating resolve to fully harness country’s potential for regional connectivity.The 5th China Afghanistan-Pakistan Foreign Ministers’ Dialogue was attended by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, State Councillor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang of China and the Acting Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi of Afghanistan, according to the joint statement issued here by the Foreign Office after consultation of the three sides.
The three Foreign Ministers stressed the importance of sustained and urgent humanitarian support to the people of Afghanistan including the imperative to bridge funding gaps for humanitarian operations.Emphasising for exploring realistic pathways towards the revival of the Afghan economy, the three sides reaffirmed their resolve to fully harness Afghanistan’s potential as a hub for regional connectivity.
They underscored the need to refrain from intervening into internal affairs of Afghanistan, and to promote Afghan peace, stability and reconstruction.The three sides urged the relevant countries lift their unilateral sanctions against Afghanistan and return the assets overseas for the benefit of the Afghan people, and create opportunities for economic development and prosperity in Afghanistan. Stressing that a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan served the common interest of the region, the foreign ministers underscored the critical importance of trilateral cooperation in promoting this objective.
They underscored the need to tackle security challenges posing a serious threat to regional and global security, and directly impacting the stability and economic prosperity of the entire region. Underscoring the imperative to generate economic activity within Afghanistan, the ministers stressed the importance of exploring realistic pathways towards the revival of the Afghan economy.
Expressing solidarity with the people of Afghanistan, the foreign ministers underlined that humanitarian support to the people of Afghanistan must remain delinked from any political considerations.
They reaffirmed their resolve to fully harness Afghanistan’s potential as a hub for regional connectivity.
They also reaffirmed their commitment to further the trilateral cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), and to jointly extend the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to Afghanistan.
The three foreign ministers stressed that the importance of existing projects including CASA-1000, TAPI, Trans-Afghan Railways etc. would enhance regional connectivity as well as ensure economic uplift and prosperity for the peoples of this region. The Foreign Ministers reaffirmed to continue cooperation in areas of mutual interest like economic development, capacity building, and improving livelihoods. They agreed to strengthen cooperation in the fields such as agriculture, trade, energy, capacity building, border management etc.
Taking note of the Afghan Interim Government’s repeated assurances to respect and protect women’s rights and interests, the foreign ministers called on the international community to support the reconstruction and development of Afghanistan, and help Afghanistan to improve governance and strengthen the capacity building, so as to effectively protect the basic rights and interests of all segments of the Afghan society, including women and children.