Tuesday, May 09, 2023
Pakistan junior tennis team suffers consecutive defeats in 2023 DCJ AsiaOceania Final Qualifying

Our Staff Reporter
11:31 PM | May 09, 2023
The Pakistan junior tennis team faced back-to-back defeats in the 2023 DCJ AsiaOceania Final Qualifying held in Shymkent, Kazakhstan.  

Despite putting up a valiant effort against the Thai team on the second day of the event, Pakistan was unable to secure a win, ultimately losing 1-2. Hamza Roman started off strong for Pakistan with a 6-2, 6-1 win against Thailand’s Phopthum Sriwong, giving Pakistan a 1-0 lead.  

However, Nadir Reza Mirza fell to Thai’s Penn Charusorn 2-6, 2-6, resulting in a tie score of 1-1. In the decisive match, Pakistani duo of Abubakar Talha and Hamza fought bravely against Thailand's Sriwong and Khantiweerawat but ultimately fell short, with the Thai pair winning by 7-6(7), 3-6, 7-10.  

On the first day of the prestigious event, Australia dominated Pakistan, winning all three matches with ease. Hamza Roman put up a tough fight in the first match but ultimately lost 6(5)-7, 0-6. Later in the second singles and doubles matches, the Pakistani players were defeated by scores of 1-6, 1-6 and 3-6, 3-6, respectively, thus losing the match by 0-3. The Pakistan team will take on Vietnam on Wednesday (May 10, 2023).

