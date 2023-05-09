Pakistan reports 16 coronavirus cases

LAHORE - Paki­stan has reported one death in the last 24 hours by novel corona­virus as the number of confirmed positive cases has surged to 1,580,884. The nationwide tally of fatalities jumped to 30,660 on Monday. According to the latest figures released by the National Institute of Health (NIH), at least 16 people were tested positive for Covid-19 across the country in the past 24 hours. Pakistan has conducted 2,221 tests in the past 24 hours out of which 16 people tested positive for the disease. The Covid positivity ratio was re­corded at 0.72 per cent.