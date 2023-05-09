Parliament creator of constitution, have all rights to legislate: Atta Tarar

SC can’t hear a case against a law which curtails its suo-moto powers.

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to the Prime Minis­ter on Interior and Legal Affairs At­taullah Tarar on Monday said being the supreme legislative authority and creator of the Constitution, the Par­liament had all rights to legislate.

Speaking to the media outside the Supreme Court, he said the apex court was hearing a case regarding a law which had not yet been ad­opted by the Parliament. “The Par­liament is the supreme law-making authority and all other state institu­tions derive their power from it. It is unconstitutional to stop it from framing the law,” he added. “As a student of law, I think that the Su­preme Court cannot hear a case against a law which curtails its suo-moto powers,” he stressed.

Atta Tarar called for the formation of a full court bench to hear the mat­ter which would affect all the judges of the apex court. “All judges have the same rank and status, and the chief justice performs administrative af­fairs only because of seniority,” he added. He claimed that the Supreme Court had been ignoring Article 209. “Political cases are scheduled for hearing in just 10 minutes, while we are standing in the court giving legal arguments that to whom we should request to schedule the pending ref­erences for hearing.” Atta Tarar ex­pressed the hope that justice would be served and that “also without any discrimination”, and the purpose of the Constitution would be fulfilled. He said the Public Accounts Commit­tee had scheduled a meeting to dis­cuss assets in excess of income, tax matters, and other allegations.