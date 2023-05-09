Tuesday, May 09, 2023
Parliamentary secretary, Smeda GM discuss women entrepreneurship scope

APP
May 09, 2023
Business

LAHORE - A concrete plan for economic empowerment of women would be derived in the joint meeting of women parliamentary secretaries, to be called soon at Islamabad. This was disclosed by Dr Shahida Rehmani, Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of Industries and Production, during her visit to Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) head office here Monday. SMEDA General Manager (Central Support) Socrat Aman Rana, GM (Policy Planning) Ms. Nadia Jahangir Seth, GM (Business Development Services) Ashfaq Ahmad, and Head of External Relations Department Sheharyar Tahir were also present. Dr. Shahida Rehmani observed that critical economic situation of Pakistan demanded active participation of women in the mainstream of business and economy. She said that women artisans working in different sectors of business should be helped out to become formal entrepreneurs. Parliamentary Secretary underlined the need of making support interventions for women entrepreneurship development at gross-root level. She lamented that the skilled women working in different businesses and professions were not being paid well. Therefore, the government wanted to provide them with a fool-proof support mechanism for setting up their own enterprises, she said, adding that the support mechanism backed up by an easy access to finance would be discussed at length at the proposed joint meeting of ladies parliamentarians. She also assured to invite SMEDA in the meeting

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1683521356.jpg

theNation List - Headlines

