Parvez Elahi says he stopped filing FIR against army officer

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has admitted that it was he who, as the chief minister, had stopped the registration of a first information report (FIR) and other procedures in the Wazirabad gun attack on party chief Imran Khan during the long march in November last year.

The former Punjab chief minister, while talking to a private channel on Monday, said that there were a few technicalities due to which he said he had taken this decision.

With Imran Khan accusing a sitting general of Pakistan’s armed forces of two assassination attempts on him, sabotaging the investigations and not letting officials register FIRs, Elahi stressed that one cannot register an FIR against anyone who is part of the armed forces or any of its institutions.

The former chief minister said that Khan had given him the post of provincial chief executive so he could not allow any such decision that could potentially be a cause of mental anguish for the PTI chief himself.

He further said that one can appoint anyone anywhere when they are in government, but “we didn’t, because it wasn’t possible”.

Elahi also maintained that one cannot even register an FIR against a judge since the judiciary has its own relevant body to deal with such matters.

Speaking about the much-anticipated elections in Punjab, Elahi said that interim Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi was an "intruder" as the polls couldn't be held even after the completion of 90 days period.

He said there was nothing wrong in conducting polls in June.