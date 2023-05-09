“Wine is the most civilized thing in the world.”

–Ernest Hemingway

The history of wine can be traced back to Georgia which is considered to be the ‘cradle of wine’. Archeologists found evidence to suggest that the people of South Caucasus in 6000BC were creating wine. They discovered that grape juice could be turned into wine by burying it underground for the entire winter. Some of the qveris remained buried underground for over 50 years, allowing the wine to age. Ever since this discovery, wine remained important to the people of Georgia who incorporated it into art sculpture. More evidence was even found around ruins and burial sites, suggesting that drinking wine was a common feature of the society then too.