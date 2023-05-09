Tuesday, May 09, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Past in Perspective

Past in Perspective
May 09, 2023
Opinions, Past in Perspective

“Wine is the most civilized thing in the world.”

–Ernest Hemingway

The history of wine can be traced back to Georgia which is considered to be the ‘cradle of wine’. Archeologists found evidence to suggest that the people of South Caucasus in 6000BC were creating wine. They discovered that grape juice could be turned into wine by burying it underground for the entire winter. Some of the qveris remained buried underground for over 50 years, allowing the wine to age. Ever since this discovery, wine remained important to the people of Georgia who incorporated it into art sculpture. More evidence was even found around ruins and burial sites, suggesting that drinking wine was a common feature of the society then too.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1683521356.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023