Tuesday, May 09, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PASTC-KP lauds PM fiscal policy on tobacco taxation

APP
May 09, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR    -     Provincial Alliance for Sustainable Tobacco Control Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (PASTC-KP) applauded Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s Fiscal Policy on Tobacco Taxation in accordance with the World Health Organisation recommendations.

“The move is a significant step towards curbing the use of tobacco products and promoting public health in Pakistan,” the alliance members said in a press statement issued here on Monday.

“The PASTC-KP has long been advocating for stronger measures to reduce tobacco consumption and its harmful consequences on public health.”

“This new fiscal policy is a testament to the government’s commitment to prioritizing the health and well-being of its citizens,” they added.

The Alliance members stated, “It is heartening to see the Pakistan Government’s fiscal policy stance on raising taxes on tobacco products is in line with the World Health Organisation (WHO) recommendations.”

1st DIG Police Abdul Aleem Billoo Shaheed Basketball from today

“This move exemplifies responsible governance and highlights the importance of prioritising public health over short-term economic gains from the tobacco industry.”

“By adopting such measures, the government demonstrates its commitment to reducing tobacco consumption, preventing tobacco-related diseases, and promoting a healthier society.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1683521356.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

theNation List - Headlines

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023