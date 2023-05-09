PASTC-KP lauds PM fiscal policy on tobacco taxation

PESHAWAR - Provincial Alliance for Sustainable Tobacco Control Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (PASTC-KP) applauded Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s Fiscal Policy on Tobacco Taxation in accordance with the World Health Organisation recommendations.

“The move is a significant step towards curbing the use of tobacco products and promoting public health in Pakistan,” the alliance members said in a press statement issued here on Monday.

“The PASTC-KP has long been advocating for stronger measures to reduce tobacco consumption and its harmful consequences on public health.”

“This new fiscal policy is a testament to the government’s commitment to prioritizing the health and well-being of its citizens,” they added.

The Alliance members stated, “It is heartening to see the Pakistan Government’s fiscal policy stance on raising taxes on tobacco products is in line with the World Health Organisation (WHO) recommendations.”

“This move exemplifies responsible governance and highlights the importance of prioritising public health over short-term economic gains from the tobacco industry.”

“By adopting such measures, the government demonstrates its commitment to reducing tobacco consumption, preventing tobacco-related diseases, and promoting a healthier society.