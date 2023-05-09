PDMA KP finalising monsoon contingency plan 2023

Peshawar - The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in collaboration with the Relief, Rehabilitation, and Settlement Department, is finalizing the ‘Monsoon Contingency Plan 2023’ to minimize the impact of potential monsoon hazards. The plan is being developed with input from stakeholders such as district administration, provincial and federal line departments, and humanitarian partners.

The Monsoon Contingency Plan for 2023 aims to learn from previous incidents and reduce the impact of floods. It includes improved early warning systems, streamlined evacuation procedures, better communication channels, and a focus on community engagement.

A pre-planning orientation meeting was held, where representatives from various departments provided feedback to make the plan comprehensive. Abdul Basit, Secretary of the Relief, Rehabilitation, and Settlement Department, emphasized the department’s responsibility in formulating policies and strategies for relief, rehabilitation, and emergency activities. He highlighted the importance of PDMA, Rescue 1122, and Civil Defense in implementing disaster risk management activities.

PDMA’s Director-General, Janat Gul Afridi, stated that roles and responsibilities have been assigned to each department in the monsoon plan. Tools for data collection have been developed and shared with stakeholders to facilitate information gathering on hazards, vulnerability profiles, impact assessments, resource mapping, and coordination.

Muhammad Amin, the Director of Disaster Risk Management, highlighted the losses caused by natural hazards and subsequent disasters. The floods in 2022 resulted in significant financial and human losses in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.